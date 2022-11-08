Nigeria Switches On Its First Ever Real Time Election Tracker For Upcoming Polls

Nigerians will vote in February to choose the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, whose second and final four-year term ends in May.The race is primarily between three frontrunners: Buhari’s All Progressives Congress’s Bola Tinubu, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, a former Labour Party state governor.

In 2019, Stears, a Lagos-based data and media company, created an interactive map and dashboard that displayed election results in near real-time as they were announced by INEC, Nigeria’s elections organizer. It was Africa’s largest democracy’s first such platform for election results. Stears has relaunched the election service today for the upcoming election, following a $3.3 million round of funding in which Serena Williams’ venture capital fund participated (Nov. 7)

Quartz