Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Reaches Key Development Phase

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Morocco’s ONHYM have announced progress in the $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project, stating that it has advanced to the land acquisition and resettlement phase. The project, which will span approximately 7,000 km, is expected to transform the region’s energy landscape, delivering gas to 13 coastal countries, and the three landlocked ECOWAS nations – Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive, Mele Kyari, highlighted the importance of regional collaboration in driving the initiative forward. He revealed that the Front End Engineering Design Phase 2 study has been completed and that surveys are underway to determine the project’s environmental and social impact. This update was shared at a recent ECOWAS ministerial meeting, which ministers from Morocco and Mauritania attended, emphasizing the project’s goal of providing sustainable energy for the region and beyond.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER