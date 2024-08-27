Nigeria Intensifies Efforts to Combat Online Extortion Scams

Nigeria is intensifying efforts to combat online extortion scams following Meta’s removal of over 63,000 fake Nigerian accounts linked to “sextortion.” The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has pledged to cooperate with international law enforcement to apprehend suspects. The scams involve fraudsters posing as young women to extract sexually explicit images from victims, who are then blackmailed for money. This issue has sparked global concern, with reports showing a significant rise in cases targeting minors. Between October 2021 and March 2023, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security received over 13,000 sextortion reports involving at least 12,600 victims. In some instances, these cases have led to severe consequences, including suicides among victims. The EFCC has been instrumental in international cooperation, contributing to the arrest and extradition of scammers involved in high-profile cases. Its decision to intensify efforts will likely lead to the apprehension of more criminals.



SOURCE: FT

