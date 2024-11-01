Skip to content

Nigeria, DRC, and Ethiopia to Lead Global Population Growth Surge by 2037

According to a recent United Nations report, Africa is home to five of the top ten countries expected to drive global population growth. The continent’s population has surged from 228.7 million in 1950 to 1.5 billion in 2022, with projections suggesting it will reach 2.5 billion by 2050. While this growth is primarily due to high birth rates, a lower mortality rate and the fact that more young people are entering their reproductive years also contribute. The five countries – Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Egypt – will significantly impact global demographics, contributing to nearly half of global growth by 2037. While this boom presents substantial economic opportunities through a young workforce, it also brings challenges such as strained resources and unemployment. This trend contrasts sharply with declining populations in many high-income countries, positioning Africa as a major player in future population dynamics.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

