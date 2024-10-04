Nigeria Announces Plans to Begin $750 Million Rural Electrification Project Next Month

The Nigerian government is launching a $750 million World Bank-financed rural electrification project in November, aiming to provide electricity to 17.5 million Nigerians. The project, known as the Distributed Renewable Energy Scale-Up, will use renewable energy sources to electrify remote areas that lack electricity access. It will deliver electricity through isolated and interconnected mini-grids, marched grid systems, and stand-alone solar setups. According to Engr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, the Rural Electrification Agency’s Managing Director, the project will last an estimated five years and will build on the successes of previous projects. Additionally, it will attract over $1 billion in private investment and additional funds from international partners such as the Global Energy Alliance, USAID, and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The project aims to reduce energy poverty in the country, where over 90 million people do not have access to electricity.

SOURCE: NAIRAMETRICS

