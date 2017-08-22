NHEF Gala Announcement

The Nigeria Higher Education Foundation (NHEF) is pleased to announce it will hold its 2017 Benefit Gala and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at The Pierre Hotel in New York City. The event commemorates the efforts of trailblazing Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, who have contributed to the country’s prosperity both at home and abroad.

Awards will be presented to:

Jay Ireland, President and Chief Executive Officer of General Electric Africa, on behalf of General Electric, an organization that continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting sub-Saharan Africa’s socio-economic growth.

Beatrice Hamza-Bassey, General Counsel at Atlas Mara Limited, for her exemplary leadership in business and philanthropic activities.

Dr. Gbenga Ogedegbe, Associate Vice-Chancellor of Global Network Academic Planning at New York University, whose innovative research is actively reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Teresa Clarke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Africa.com, for her unwavering commitment to changing the global narrative on Africa through the groundbreaking online platform, Africa.com

Founded by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation in 2004, the NHEF seeks to enhance the capacity of higher education institutions in Nigeria. We are raising awareness about the role of Nigerian universities in social, economic and political development. Through various programs, we foster collaboration with Nigerian universities to provide local and global resources to develop, sustain and advance the skills and leadership of young Nigerian scholars.

As part of our efforts to expand our programs and our impact on the higher education communities we serve, we will also highlight the NHEF’s work in preparing the next generation of Nigerians.

We warmly invite you to join us and support the NHEF in providing world-class education for the next generation of Nigerians.

For more information, contact Obredia Jones at obredia@thenhef.org or visit our website www.thenhef.org.