Next Generation Leadership – International Conference In Pretoria This Week

Ambassador Amina C. Mohamed (Cabinet Secretary for Education, Republic of Kenya), Business Leader Johan van Zyl (CEO, African Rainbow Capital & CEO, Ubuntu-Botho), and Leadership Guru Mary Uhl-Bien (Railway Endowed Professor of Leadership, Texas Christian University) will headline a cross-sector conference on Next Generation Leadership hosted by the International Leadership Association and the Albert Luthuli Centre for Responsible Leadership at the University of Pretoria. International collaborators on the conference include The Leadership Collaboratory at the Copenhagen Business School and the Globally Responsible Leadership Initiative.

The conference takes place at the University of Pretoria Leadership Centre and Conference Centre, 30-31 May 2018 and features organizations and individuals from a variety of sectors convening to share actionable ideas and solutions-oriented approaches to creating meaningful change. The conference theme, Next Generation Leadership, calls attention to the need for new multi-disciplinary ideas and collaborative practices and highlights the vital importance of engaging youth across Africa and around the world. The conference focuses on the development of ethical leadership and the capacities needed to fulfil the promise of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The complete agenda, including detailed information on panels, presentations, and workshops is available online.

South Africa is the perfect venue for Next Generation Leadership where “the complexity of leadership, the practice of leadership, and the evolving theory of leadership is clear, present, and undeniably exciting,” Conference Co-Chairs Prof. Lize Booysen and Prof. Derick de Jongh shared. “South Africa can be seen as a living laboratory — a young, vibrant democracy where experimentation with leadership is seen on a daily basis intentionally and unintentionally. South African society is extremely responsive to leadership success and failures and does not spare anyone (including organized business and government) in a leadership position. For academics, it offers the perfect landscape to debate, investigate, and critique leadership theory and practice.”

The ILA’s unique cross-sector, cross-cultural, cross-generational conferences bring together professionals working at the intersections of leadership theory, practice, and education — leadership coaches and consultants, educators and students, scholars and researchers, public leaders and business executives.

“It’s really clear we need a different kind of leadership from what we’ve seen before,” remarked keynote speaker and ILA fellow Mary Uhl-Bien. Next Generation Leadership “marries the challenges facing the world with what we know about leadership development and what we need to do differently to train leaders and prepare them for this kind of world and for the future. I think what people will take away from this conference is a deeper understanding of the kinds of issues that leaders face today and how this applies across many different types of environments.”

Conference registration is available online or onsite at the Conference Centre – Registration area at the University of Pretoria beginning at 8:30 each day. To learn more about Next Generation Leadership, please explore the conference website at http://www.ila-net.org/pretoria

To request media credentials and access to the conference, please visit the Onsite Registration & Help Desk at the University of Pretoria Conference Centre.