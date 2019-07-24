Nexign Partners With Giza Systems To Accelerate African Telcos’ Digital Transformation

Global leader in business support systems (BSS) solutions joins forces with one of the leading systems integrators in the African region, to equip regional operators with the tools they need to satisfy fluctuating subscriber demands.

Nexign, (а part of LLC ICS Holding) a leading Business Support Systems (BSS) and Internet of Things (IoT) platform provider, today announced it has signed a value-added reseller (VAR) agreement with a Cairo-based, leading systems integrator in the MEA region, Giza Systems.

The partnership is designed to bolster the abilities of both companies to deliver scalable, agile network solutions, to communications service providers (CSPs) across the Africa region. Together, Nexign and Giza Systems will work with organisations to accelerate their journey from CSPs to digital service providers (DSPs). A 2017 survey by Ernst & Young on Digital transformation for 2020 and beyond revealed 71% of telecom operators worldwide to be placing their transformation from CSP to DSP at the top of the corporate agenda.

Covering East and North Africa, Giza Systems will resell Nexign products and provide professional services – such as implementation and support – as well as core systems-integration services. Offerings already in the pipeline, that will be delivered by Giza Systems and Nexign to regional customers, include a data-collection, mediation and settlement solution; revenue assurance and fraud-management; billing systems; number portability clearing house and gateway; number-management systems; order-fulfilment and service activation; and product lifecycle management.

“Partnering with Nexign will allow us to help our customers replace their legacy BSS solutions to decrease operational costs, reduce time-to-market and improve customer experience,” said Waleed Darwish, General Manager of the Enterprise Business Solutions Line of Business at Giza Systems. “Our own capabilities, fused with that of our partners in the areas of automated systems, communication solutions and metering infrastructure, enable us to develop integrated solutions that can work with, and build on, evolving technologies, as well as adapt to the changing needs of our customers looking to achieve digital transformation.”

Nexign’s differentiators are found in the company’s future-proof portfolio of products and services, and its track record of 120 successful projects with more than 50 CSPs around the world, including a Tier 1 telecom operator with a 75-million-strong subscriber base. Nexign also brings its transformation experience to Africa, with strong field sales and technical support teams based in the Middle East. Through the VAR partnership, Giza Systems will be able to package Nexign’s flagship product – Nexign Digital BSS – as part of a market-leading network-solutions portfolio, delivering to customers the ability to transform at will, and serve an increasingly mercurial market.

“Systems integrators are integral to the transition stories we are witnessing daily across the region, where telecom providers are making the change from CSPs to DSPs,” said Ahmad Sayed, Regional Head and VP of Sales, Middle East and Africa at Nexign. “The flexibility to cater to fluctuating consumer demands is appreciable, once an organisation has made the transition. We are extremely delighted to have Giza Systems as our partners; the company has been well-established in the MEA region for more than 45 years and has accrued a wealth of experience, in BSS, as a systems integrator. This coupled with the work they are already doing with several regional Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecom operators, makes them an important partner for us as we continue to expand in the key Africa markets.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Nexign.