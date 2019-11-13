Nexign Eyes Wider African Digital Market After Profound Success With Mauritania’s Lead Telco

Nexign’s products give Chinguitel the flexibility to offer new, competitive services that will support the CSP in growing its subscriber base to 1.5 million by the end of 2019

Nexign, (a part of ICS Holding), a leading Business Support System (BSS) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, announced today that implementation of Nexign Converged BSS and Nexign Network Monetisation Suite enabled Chinguitel to significantly improve subscriber services and, as a result, boost revenue by 10% year-on-year.

Chinguitel is one of the largest communications service providers in Mauritania, with a subscriber base of over 1.2 million subscribers, providing mobile services and broadband Internet access. Chinguitel has an excellent reputation for providing subscribers with top-notch services, yet the company never stops innovating.

Chinguitel’s previous billing system was built solely for prepaid subscribers. To serve postpaid subscribers, the CSP used an in-house solution. As the two systems were not integrated consistently, when new products and services were introduced, postpaid subscribers were not billed correctly. Since developing and supporting such a complex solution required extensive internal resources, Chinguitel was struggling to ensure a competitive time-to-market (TTM) for new products and services. These factors resulted in a revenue decrease for the telecom operator.

To improve subscriber services and TTM, Chinguitel took the decision to replace their outdated, inflexible billing system with a modern, converged solution designed for the digital era. Following careful consideration of several vendors and solutions, Chinguitel chose Nexign Converged BSS and Nexign Network Monetisation Suite.

“One of the key reasons for selecting Nexign was efficiency,” said Radi Abdalla Ali Almamoun, Chief Technical Officer at Chinguitel. “The Nexign team implemented our new billing system and migrated our subscribers in record time-just over seven months-while Nexign’s competitors said they needed up to 18 months to complete the project. Finishing faster let us improve subscriber services faster.”

Nexign unified every subscriber’s services, enabling Chinguitel to bill accurately. Nexign’s products also help the CSP to be more competitive and launch innovative new services that meet subscribers’ specific needs. Within the first 12 months of implementing Nexign’s solution, Chinguitel launched 27 new subscriber services.

“We have more leverage in the market than ever before because Nexign makes business operations more efficient,” Mr. Almamoun continued. “Since subscriber information is unified, our call centre resolves issues more efficiently. Before we deployed Nexign, subscribers’ details were scattered in several locations, and calls were often sent to the technical team for resolution. Thanks to Nexign, calls to the technical team have decreased by 40%, allowing them to focus on core duties such as reporting and analysis, which also improves business efficiency.”

Shortly after Nexign completed the implementation, Mauritania’s government announced an overhaul of the country’s currency, which changed its value. Nexign integrated the changes into Chinguitel’s billing system within three weeks.

“If Nexign hadn’t acted that quickly and efficiently, the government could have fined us up to $200,000,” Mr. Almamoun added. “One of the things we appreciate most about Nexign is loyalty. They didn’t abandon us after deploying their solution-they’ve been with us ever since. Nexign manages our billing system so we can focus on providing the very best subscriber services.”

Thanks to implementation of Nexign’s products, Chinguitel started targeting locations where their market share was low, offering new, competitive services. As a result, Chinguitel’s subscriber base is growing fast and projected to reach 1.5 million by the end of 2019.

”We are excited to help Chinguitel to address the challenges of digitalisation, including digitising business processes to support long-term growth, enabling analytics-based decisions to improve business agility, and creating more subscriber services to increase loyalty,” commented Alexey Volynkin, Chief Commercial Officer at Nexign. ”We’re confident that Nexign’s engineering excellence, customised processes and relentless focus on total cost of ownership and revenue-stream diversification will give Chinguitel more leverage in the market, enabling further revenue growth.”For more information on Nexign’s products and services, please visit Nexign’s booth E36 at AfricaCom on November 12-14.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Nexign.