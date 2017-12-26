News Update

NASA leader Raila Odinga has told Kenyans not to lose hope assuring them that 2018 will be full of abundant blessings for all and reminded them to be patient as he celebrated Christmas with his grandchildren.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, Odinga said the patience Kenyans have exercised thus far will shortly yield results while alluding to a continued political fight with the Jubilee Party in 2018.

“As we celebrate Christmas and prepare to usher in the new year I would also like to assure you that although things may seem dark, ‘The darkest hour is always just before the dawn’ and the patience Kenyans have exercised thus far will shortly yield results as our plans are complete and our resolve very steady,” Odinga said.