News Update

Archbishop Makgoba calls for the removal of Zuma
The Sunday Times recently reported plans are afoot to put the wheels in motion to recall President Jacob Zuma. That same report said that church leaders would soon be calling for Zuma to go and that’s exactly what Archbishop Thabo Makgoba did during Midnight Mass on Sunday.
Mbalula wishes a Merry Christmas… apparently all the way from Dubai
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has wished South Africans a Merry Christmas via a tweet, all the way from the opulent United Arab Emirates city of Dubai, if the location on his Twitter geotag is to be believed.
Twitter users reacted to the apparent location, with most comments leaning towards where the money for trip came from, with specific reference to the relationship between the controversial Gupta family and the emirate.
Expect abundant blessings for all in 2018 – Raila tells Kenyans
NASA leader Raila Odinga has told Kenyans not to lose hope assuring them that 2018 will be full of abundant blessings for all and reminded them to be patient as he celebrated Christmas with his grandchildren.
In a message posted on his Facebook page, Odinga said the patience Kenyans have exercised thus far will shortly yield results while alluding to a continued political fight with the Jubilee Party in 2018.
“As we celebrate Christmas and prepare to usher in the new year I would also like to assure you that although things may seem dark, ‘The darkest hour is always just before the dawn’ and the patience Kenyans have exercised thus far will shortly yield results as our plans are complete and our resolve very steady,” Odinga said.
Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has died
Thousands of people have taken to social media on Monday to send their condolences to the late Sobabili hitmaker. Details about his death are still unclear at this stage. According to media reports, his label manager Kenny Tlale has confirmed that he spoke to Malinga’s wife and that he still needs to be informed about the finer details of his death.
Christmas babies bring cheer across the country
A very special kind of joy was presented to hundreds of expectant parents, as Christmas Day marked the arrival of new daughters and sons across the country. Gauteng welcomed at least 145 bundles of joy and 17 of them were born at Tembisa Hospital, just outside Midrand. A set of Christmas twins was among the births.
Liberia’s Howard-Taylor: the Jewel in George Weah’s crown
Liberian presidential candidate George Weah’s running mate Jewel Howard-Taylor began life in politics as first lady to former warlord leader Charles Taylor, but has since established a formidable political reputation in her own right.
Tunisia: Govt Suspends Emirates Flights
Tunisia’s Transport Ministry announced on Sunday that it was barring a United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline from landing in the North African country.
The ministry said that it “decided to suspend” Emirates Airlines flights to its capital Tunis “until the airline is able to find the appropriate solution to operate its flights in accordance with international law and agreements.”