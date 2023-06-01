News App Ensures Nigerians are Informed

In 2019, Nigeria enacted a disability law to promote inclusivity, but rights groups say the law hasn’t altered the status quo and many people still feel marginalized. One Nigerian newspaper has created a way to reach more visually impaired Nigerians. Earlier this month, TheCable, unveiled a Disability Inclusive News Application platform, DINA. Executive Director of BudgIT, Seun Onogbinde, expressed satisfaction for the deliberate push to bridge the gap and promote the inclusivity agenda adding that “there is nothing called development if it is not inclusive.”

SOURCE: VOA