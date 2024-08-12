Neway Valve Joins MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2024 as Bronze Sponsor

Chinese industrial manufacturer Neway Valve has joined the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference as a bronze sponsor. Neway Valve provides industrial valve solutions for energy companies and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms involved in the oil and gas industry.

The MSGBC 2024 conference, taking place in Dakar from December 3-4, will be a key platform for international investors to explore trends in various sectors, including oil and gas, power, green hydrogen and infrastructure. As a bronze sponsor, Neway Valve will showcase its latest technologies to potential partners interested in energy projects across West Africa. With a client list that includes major oil companies like TotalEnergies and Shell, Neway Valve offers a range of products, including subsea, control, safety valves and wellhead equipment.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sector. Visit www.MSGBCOilGasAndPower.com to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

The regional hydrocarbon sector is brimming with opportunities. In June 2024, Woodside Energy began oil production at the Sangomar field offshore Senegal, marking the country’s entry into the oil-producing arena. Additionally, a FPSO vessel with a capacity of 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day arrived at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG field, straddling the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, in June 2024.

With over 40 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and one billion barrels of oil in the MSGBC region waiting to be extracted, new projects are expected to emerge. Neway Valve is well-positioned to meet the demands of this growing sector, offering tailored valve solutions for EPC projects, drilling operations and pipeline services.

“Neway Valve’s presence as a bronze sponsor at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference highlights the growing interest of international service companies in the rapidly expanding energy sector in West Africa. Showcasing Neway Valve’s expertise and technology presents a valuable opportunity for investors seeking high-quality equipment,” states Sandra Jeque, Event and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.