New South Sudan Parliament can ‘Infuse Urgency’ into Peace Process

Top 10 News / September 18, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

South Sudan has made history with the appointment of two women to senior leadership positions within its Transitional National Legislature, the top United Nations official in the country told the Security Council on Wednesday, as he encouraged parties to build on these gains in efforts to overcome significant political and security headwinds. A ministerial task force has presented a bill on the constitution-making process to the Minister of Justice and regional development body IGAD, he added. The constitution making process – an important peace process benchmark – marks a critical step forward in its own right, the Mission chief said, signifying a social contract between all South Sudanese on the arrangements by which they can live together in peace and harmony.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

