The study by NGO Girl Effect, UNICEF and Vodafone Americas Foundation reveals that gender norms and sexism are helping to maintain the digital divide, and that girls are more likely to take action to protect themselves online than boys.

The study of more than 10,000 adolescents and parents in nine countries also shows that the pandemic had a positive impact on digital access.

Girl Effect today revealed a new in-depth study into digital access and behavior among 10,000 adolescents in seven low- and middle-income countries across Africa, the Middle East and India, as well as the UK and USA.

The 2023 Girls & Mobile report highlights that the gender digital divide still remains, with only 66% of girls saying they have ever used a smartphone compared to 78% of boys, and 80% of girls saying they have everused the internet compared to 88% of boys. This is consistent with GSMA, UNICEF[1], and other organizations’ findings and the 2018 Girls & Mobile study which reported that boys were 1.5x more likely to own a phone than girls.

‘Hard barriers’ such as costs are still prevalent and have a particularly noticeable effect on girls from low-income households who are less likely to own their own mobile phone (38% vs 54%), to have regular mobile access (68% vs 81%), and to have unrestricted access (66% vs 75%) compared to their male counterparts.

However, while the divide remains, the insights in the 2023 Girls & Mobile Report reveal that the barriers to access are changing and that ‘‘soft barriers” are becoming increasingly important.

Gender stereotypes fuel beliefs about girls’ vulnerability in online spaces

Across all countries there is a sense that girls are in greater need of protection than boys, because they are seen as more vulnerable and less competent. It is felt that girls are more likely to succumb to distraction or temptations online, and therefore more likely to ‘get herself into trouble’. 82% of parents believe that young women are more likely to get themselves in trouble if they have their own mobile phone and 65% of girls also believe this.

The research shows that beliefs that girls are more vulnerable and less competent than boys are having a real impact on how girls engage online. These attitudes are not just shaping girls’ digital experiences, they are influencing how she perceives herself in an increasingly digital and mobile world. A fifth (20%) of digitally connected girls impose self-enforced restrictions on the amount of time that they use the internet and a fifth of those said it was because they were worried about how people would judge them. Social norms and assumptions that girls are “vulnerable” and “less competent” may have been conceived of in offline realms, but they are now traversing into online spaces. Qualitative insights from the report highlight huge concerns that being on the Internet will lead girls to unwanted pregnancies and increase the possibility of her ‘ruining her reputation’. As a result, girls are often either kept away from digital technologies or their online activity is heavily monitored.

Fears around internet safety are shaping how girls behave online.

Every person – regardless of their age, gender, digital confidence, and competence – is susceptible to online harassment and scamming. Almost one-third (28%) of digitally connected youth (both boys and girls) reported that something worrying or concerning had happened to them or someone they know while using social media. The most cited issues involved harassment and receiving unsolicited content from people online.

The research shows that girls are taking steps to protect themselves though, with girls being more likely than boys to block someone (75% vs 62%), more likely to report unwanted behavior to web admins (40% vs 31%) and more likely to set social media accounts to private (65% vs 57%).

The research also found that girls are more wary of the information they receive online than boys. This includes being aware of potential fake news and general information people post on social media. This is most noticeable with influencer content: 12% more boys than girls believe that the things online influencers show them to be true. Boys are also more likely than girls to have fallen victim to financial scams (13% of girls vs 19% of boys).[2]

Both girls and boys are susceptible to online scams and harassment, yet it is primarily girls being told they are vulnerable and not competent when using mobile devices, and that online spaces are “not for them.”

Self-censorship is increasing a divide.

Not only do girls have lower access to online spaces, but they are also less likely to be freely expressing themselves when they are using the internet. Among digitally connected youth, 12% more girls than boys reported that they feel self-conscious using social media and cite a fear of being blackmailed if someone got hold of compromising photos or having people insult them in response to content shared online. In fact, girls are 11% less likely to post photos or comments online compared to boys of the same age.

This has the added impact of reducing data about the language and behavior of girls online meaning that everything from apps, platforms, to AI chatbots are primarily designed for males based on the data available.

Girls must be empowered, not minimized.

Girls are internalizing what they are being told (that they are “vulnerable”) and acting in a way that reinforces these gender norms and limits their own online usage.

Girl Effect CEO, Jessica Posner-Odede said: “Girls and boys are both equally hungry to come online. The interest is there. The equity is not. We now know that this is in large part due to existing sexism and the social norms that shape girls’ offline experiences translating into online spaces. By sharing data and showing girls that they are not alone in this, we can help build their confidence and equip them with the skills they need to feel safe online.”

The pandemic started to shift perceptions – now we need to continue.

The pandemic appears to have had a big impact on reducing the digital divide with half of the adolescents surveyed (50%) reporting they gained greater access to mobile phones and mobile internet during the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, 47% also reported that their parents are more positive about mobile phones coming out of the pandemic than they were pre-pandemic.

The improved access was in large part due to the increased emphasis on the internet as an essential part of any child’s education which has changed perceptions about what girls use the internet for, and the risk versus the reward. Seeing their children engage in productive online activities has had a long-term positive impact on parental acceptance of adolescent online activity. This change in attitude may have a more pronounced impact for girls, as more girls than boys are using mobile phones to attend classes (43% vs 38%) and to get help with their homework (63% vs 55%). This may be shaped by the permissions girls are granted to use mobile phones, but there is also anecdotal evidence that shows girls’ understanding of how this technology can be a gateway to future opportunities.

The impact of the generational divide

Across all the groups that were interviewed, there was a significant generational divide: youth are hungry for more access and parents are concerned about the implications of their children being online.

Parental digital education and literacy is a crucial barrier to be addressed. When asked about the acceptability of their children using the internet, many parents were reluctant and avoidant. However, when asked about the acceptability of their children using the internet to make money, watch entertaining age-appropriate content, or to learn new skills, parents were very open to these ideas. As one mother from Rwanda puts it, “When a girl has a phone, she talks to many boys and we parents are afraid of her developing bad behaviors. So, we restrict our daughters from spending so much time on phones.”

Jessica Posner-Odede said: “We are at a critical moment in history. Acknowledging the gender digital divide is important, but it’s not enough. We can close the gender digital divide, but we need to demystify the internet and address the root causes and social norms preventing girls from equal access. By working with youth and their parents on the solutions, we can transform how we create products and ensure a more equal and inclusive digital future for all.”