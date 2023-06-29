New Power Station Set to Contribute 100 Megawatts to Zambia’s Grid

A $100 million energy facility will be built in Zambia by the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company Taifa Gas of Tanzania in partnership with the local business Delta Marimba. 24 months after receiving regulatory permits from the Zambian government, including the Environmental Impact Assessment, the factory, which will be located in northern Zambia, will begin producing. Taifa Gas says it will explore more LPG opportunities such as cooking gas. The LPG power station will contribute 100 megawatts to Zambia’s national grid once it is operating.

SOURCE:BUSINES INSIDER