New Music From Kafayat Quadri – Wasileeko + Save Your Love

Dr. Kafayat Quadri release the long awaited singles titled “Wasileeko” and Save Your Love“.

Dr. Kafayat Motilewa Quadri is a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, a poet, singer-songwriter, talking drummer and music producer. A graduate of law degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Barrister-at-Law qualification from the Nigerian Law School, Abuja, Masters Degree in Comparative Criminal Law and Doctorate Degree in International Criminal law from International Islamic University Malaysia.

She has performed on various stages in Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria and India, some of which include, the Lagos International Jazz Festival, George Town Literary Festival, KAKISENI International Arts Festival, Generation-Y Music Festival, Lake Garden Music Festival, Coffee & Fringe Art Festival, etc.

She has released two music albums, ‘KQ (The EP)’ & ‘April 16’ and audio poems “Aquarius’.

Wasileeko (Come to the House of Knowledge) resonates the importance of knowledge, travel and be open minded while Save your love talks about love and it’s beauty. Love is actually a beautiful thing.

SAVE YOUR LOVE

WASILEEKO

Kafayat Quadri is signed under the management of Cream Entertainment.

Contact information: Please get in touch with Cream Entertainment at creammsg@gmail.com for inquiries, interviews and requests.