New Music Duo, Keenan & Keanu, Release Amapiano-Inspired Single “All I Want”

South Africa’s newest musical sensation, duo Keenan & Keanu, have cemented themselves in the music industry with the release of their debut single, “All I Want.” This track, inspired by the universal experience of falling in love, effortlessly blends R&B, Hip-Hop, Pop, Afropop, and Amapiano influences.

“Our inspiration for ‘All I Want’ comes from the idea that love can happen at any moment,” shares Keenan. “The song tells the story of a guy who falls for a girl, without caring about her background—whether she’s rich or poor, where she’s from. All he wants is her.”

Listen to the official single here

The brothers’ musical journey began at an early age, singing in choirs and performing at concerts under the guidance of their parents, Edward and Geraldine Adams. They were previously part of a group called “Rude Boys,” where they released two singles on SoundCloud, gaining recognition among their peers. Keanu’s solo single “Popped” was also well-received by their followers. Now, as a duo, they are focused on delivering a fresh, versatile sound to a broader audience.

“Our sound is diverse, ranging from R&B to Trap, Rap, and Amapiano,” explains Keanu. “We aim to avoid being confined to a single genre and continue to create good, fresh music.”

The single, co-written by the brothers and produced by Kinetic Torch, marks a significant milestone in their musical journey, as they introduce their unique sound to a wider audience.

Looking ahead, the future is bright for Keenan & Keanu. “Expect a whole new, diverse sound from us,” says Keenan. “We have several planned releases ready to go, and we’re excited to share more of our work with the world.”

The duo draws inspiration from artists like Chris Brown, Lucky Daye, and Drake, and they aspire to collaborate with both local and international talents, including Nasty C, Bighash, Youngsta CPT, Tyla, Bryson Tiller, and Tory Lanez.