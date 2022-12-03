New Funding for the Construction of a 200km Highway between Dakar and Saint-Louis

Top 10 News / December 4, 2022 / By

The longstanding project, which will connect Senegal’s capital city to its centre for sugar production, and planned hub for offshore gas exploitation, Saint Louis, will move forward with a €166.36m loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB). In 2019, a feasibility study by the AfDB estimated the project’s total cost at $870m. For the moment and according to the latest figures, 37% of the project’s estimated costs are covered. The project entails construction of a climate-resilient two-lane dual carriageway upgradable to a three-lane dual carriageway over a distance of 200 kilometres. It will also entail construction and/or rehabilitation of social infrastructure, including three health centres and/or health posts, and a health sciences research laboratory building at the Gaston Berger University in Saint-Louis. Commercial infrastructure, including three bus stations, will also be built or rehabilitated. All of these will be powered by solar photovoltaic energy.

AFDB

Media Partners Upcoming Events

SAITEX

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here