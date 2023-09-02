New European Regulation Poses Risks to African Farmers 

The European Union regulation on deforestation-free products (EUDR), adopted by the European Parliament and Council in April and May this year, means large companies will need to comply with the regulations by December 2024. Regulation that aims to ensure the European Union no longer imports commodities directly linked to deforestation is to be welcomed. It is an opportunity to ensure that we all play a part in halting and reversing deforestation across production landscapes everywhere. However, agricultural commodities covered by the regulation – cattle, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, soy, wood, rubber, charcoal and printed paper products – are also key economic drivers to many African countries, where up to 25% of GDP comes from agriculture, and sometimes 60% of employment.

