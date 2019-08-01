New CEO Takes The Helm Of Mercer South Africa

Ms. Parker to spearhead growth across Health, Wealth and Career solutions in SA and rest of Africa

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and careers has announced the appointment of Tamara Parker as CEO, South Africa.

“Tamara brings a wealth of consulting experience and has established herself as a Human Capital Strategist. We are excited to welcome her to our team, and I’m very confident that she will not only be able to provide insight and strategic direction which Mercer needs to grow, but also be a great resource at a time when technological disruption is rapidly changing the future of work in Africa,” said Peter Botha, Zone Leader, IMETA.

In her new role, Ms. Parker will be charged with overseeing the expansion of Mercer’s business in South Africa, in order to drive consistent growth and profitability. Additionally, she will lead local initiatives to continue to build Mercer’s brand and reputation as a leader and trusted advisor, including our important strategic partnership with Alexander Forbes.

Prior to joining Mercer, Ms. Parker served as the Human Capital Strategy Executive at one of the leading players in the energy sector. Her past experience cuts across executive and management levels, engaging with clients in the public and private sectors. She also had a long standing tenure with Accenture where she led a diverse team of organisational design experts of global, regional and country leads across various functions, including client relationship management, sales, proposal and bid presentation, human capital solutions, business process and strategy management. Tamara, a highly regards HR professional, holds an undergraduate degree in Social Science and an MBA from the University of Cape Town.

“I am very pleased to be joining Mercer at an exciting time in the company’s development,” Tamara said. “This is a great opportunity to help our clients navigate a dynamically changing environment. Our strategy will be to build on our existing asset base by providing health, wealth and career solutions to our clients across the continent, primarily in South Africa.”

With a career spanning over 25 years, Tamara brings a wealth of valuable experience, leadership expertise and strategic thinking to build a rewarding and secure future for Mercer and its clients.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Mercer.