New African Encyclopaedia Launched To Capture Africa’s Past, Present Realities And Future Visions

Afrorama, a new African encyclopaedia and information platform has been launched on the back-end of Africa Day for anyone with an interest in Africa. Afrorama provides a curated collection of articles, videos, and other multimedia content. This packaged, dynamic content includes information on arts and literature, business and politics, entertainment, geography and nature, history, sciences and technology and philosophy from pre-colonial times to the present day.

Afrorama aims to combat misinformation, promote a nuanced understanding of Africa, and showcase its true beauty and complexity. Afrorama’s database of African knowledge is curated by a team of writers and researchers located globally – a team that strives to ensure that information about Africa is accurately represented.

Chloé Bertrand, platform founder and Managing Director of Afrorama, started Afrorama after struggling to find accessible, accurate and well-presented information related to the African continent. “We are excited to launch Afrorama and progressively give people access to a comprehensive digital encyclopaedia of the African continent,” said Bertrand.

Afrorama is also launching an oral history competition which invites afro-optimists from around the world to submit videos of themselves capturing the best and most captivating tales on African heritage, tradition and culture. Participants will stand a chance to win prizes including a cash prize and online courses, and be featured across Afrorama’s platforms. The competition will run for two months from 25 May – 25 July 2023. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges, including Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa at Spotify. Winners will be announced on 31 August, the International Day for People of African Descent.

Afrorama is available now at www.afrorama.org. For more information on the competition, visit www.afrorama.org/competition