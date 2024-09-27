Network International establishes presence in Morocco, strengthening strategic expansion in Francophone Africa

Network International (www.Network.ae), a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, officially announces its establishment in Morocco, furthering its strategic expansion in Francophone Africa. With over 30 years of industry leadership, Network International is committed to accelerating the digitalization of payments in the Kingdom through cutting-edge technology tailored to the needs of Moroccan financial institutions and businesses.

Nandan Mer, Group CEO, Network International, said : “Morocco represents a major strategic opportunity for us, not only due to its robust financial ecosystem but also because of its key role as a gateway to Francophone Africa. We firmly believe that our expertise, combined with our innovative technology, will significantly contribute to the country’s digital transformation. Our mission is to simplify commerce and make payments more accessible and inclusive for everyone.”

“Casablanca is the latest addition to the hubs we have in Africa to support local digital payments transformation. We aim to enhance the adoption of digital payments by leveraging local talent and innovative solutions. Our comprehensive range of solutions and value-added services enable banks, fintechs, telecom operators, and payment institutions to meet the evolving needs of their clients and pursue new growth opportunities while adhering to local regulations,” added Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa and Co-Head Group Processing, Network International.

Network’s presence in Morocco further strengthens its position in Francophone Africa, capitalizing on shared cultural and linguistic ties. The Moroccan market, with its rapidly expanding payments sector, is expected to experience notable growth, especially with major events such as the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2030 on the horizon.

With expertise in over 50 markets, Network has gained significant knowledge in adapting to various regulatory environments and consumer needs. It is now ready to bring this expertise to the Moroccan market, assisting local financial institutions in providing more efficient payment solutions and enhancing the user experience for consumers and merchants alike.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

