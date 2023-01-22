Netflix Announces New Documentary Series ‘African Queens’

Top 10 News / January 22, 2023 / By

Mark your calendars for February 15th, the date on which Netflix will begin streaming a new docuseries about Africa’s queens. Executive producer, Jada Pinkett Smith, was a key force behind the project, citing the importance of reviving these stories of African female leadership to empower today’s young, black women. Queen Nzinga of Ndongo and Matamba came to prominence during the 17th century, when she ruled over Angola and fought off Portuguese settlers. Some confusion circulates around the correct spelling of the late queen’s name, as different historians refer to her as Njinga, her native name was Ngola Njinga, or her Christian name, Ana de Sousa. The show is written by Kenyan-born storyteller Peres Owino and British diplomat NneNne Iwuji and comes via Smith’s Westbrook Studios and independent film studio Nutopia.

OKAYAFRICA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here