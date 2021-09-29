NESCAFÉ emerged the winner in the coffee category, as chosen by Kenyan consumers, during the 2021 Kenya Beverage Excellence Awards (KBEA) that took place on 24th September 2021 at Movenpick Hotel, Nairobi.
The KBEA are designed to recognize, celebrate, and award excellence and innovation across every category of the Kenya beverage industry. The awards are aimed at enhancing creativity and excellence in branding and packaging of the products as a way of creating a healthy competitive advantage across the board.
“We are graciously honored for the recognition and bestowing of the best coffee award to NESCAFÉ, a product that is much-loved by Kenyans. NESCAFÉ is one of our purpose-driven brands that is committed not only to delivering the best quality coffee, but also supporting the farmers and communities that grow our coffee,” said Ng’entu Njeru, Nestlé Kenya Managing Director, while receiving the award.
“We have been partnering with and supporting local farmers and communities through our NESCAFÉ Plan, which we launched in 2011. Through various trainings on good agricultural and processing practices as well as financial literacy programs, we have supported 50,000 farmers to establish and sustain their businesses, improve their livelihoods and as part of our women empowerment initiatives, trained over 8,000 women farmers,” added Njeru.
Additionally, to support the local coffee industry and increase job creation within the Kenyan coffee sector, NESCAFÉ has expanded its portfolio to include a new product, NESCAFÉ 3 in 1 Creamy White, that will be locally manufactured.