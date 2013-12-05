Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela has died. Surrounded by close family members, the 95-year old succumbed to a recurring lung infection at home in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The former South African president had been receiving treatment for the infection at his home after spending close to three months in a Pretoria hospital earlier this year. His battle with the infection was said to be a result of the tuberculosis he contracted in the 1980s while working in the prison quarry on Robben Island.

Named by his father, Rolihlahla was born in Mvezo, a small village in the eastern part of South Africa, on July 18, 1918 – a day now commemorated annually as International Mandela Day. Rolihlahla literally means pulling the branch of a tree, and informally, it means troublemaker.

It was only on his first day at school that he was called Nelson – the name was given to him by his teacher as it was common practice to give African children English names. He was later referred to by at least 4 other names – including the more popular ones: Madiba (traditional clan name) and Tata (a term of endearment meaning “father”). There was also Khulu (meaning “great” and “grand”) and Dalibhunga (the name given after undergoing the traditional Xhosa initiation. It means “founder of the council”).

In the early 1940s, having just enrolled for his LLB at Wits University in Johannesburg, Mandela became one of the founding leaders of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL). It was during that time that he married his first wife, Everlyn Ntoko Mase, with whom he had four children.

Mandela kept busy over the next decade and right through the fifties. He he was elected president of the ANCYL in 1951, the same year the Defiance Campaign against unjust apartheid laws was presented. It was officially launched the following year, and resulted in more than 8,000 activists, including Nelson Mandela, being arrested for refusing to obey apartheid laws. A year later he and Oliver Tambo opened the country’s first black law firm, ‘Mandela and Tambo’s Attorneys’, in Chancellor House, Johannesburg, where they provide low-cost and sometimes free legal services to black South Africans. In 1956 he was among the 156 people arrested on charges of treason – Tambo left the country and remained in exile.

In 1958 Mandela divorced Mase and married Winne Madikizela Mandela, with whom he had two daughters – Zenani and Zindzi. A tipping point came in March 1960, when thousands marched to a police station in Sharpeville to demonstrate against having to carry pass (identification) books at all times. By the end of the day 69 were killed by police. Soon after, the ANC was banned but continued its work underground, and the country was in a State of Emergency. The period saw a change in usually peace-loving leader. The following year he co-founded the armed branch of the African National Congress (ANC) called Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) along with Oliver Tambo and other anti-apartheid fighters. He spent months on the run, and left the country soon after to undergo military training in Algeria. Shortly after his return he was arrested and charged with incitement and leaving the country illegally. He was also charged with sabotage along with 9 others in what would later lead to the infamous Rivonia Trial in 1963. He would ultimately be sentenced to life imprisonment.

In the 1980s, a worldwide campaign gained strength, urging South Africa’s National Party to release Mandela, but under the restrictions of then-president P.W. Botha—that included Mandela renouncing violence as a means of protest and change—the ANC would not agree to these terms and Mandela was refused release. When F.W. de Klerk became South Africa’s president in 1989, he announced Mandela’s unconditional release. Mandela finally left prison on 11 February 1990. After nearly three decades behind bars, Mandela took over as president of the ANC in 1991, leading the party – and country – through a tumultuous time of transition from apartheid into democracy.

As the elected leader of the African National Congress, Nelson Mandela ran for president in South Africa’s 1994 elections, winning the ballot to become the country’s first black and democratically elected president. He led the country for five years, working to make broad moves to unite the country’s fractured black and white populations. He stepped down in 1999, refusing to run for a second term.

The Nobel Prize winner is survived by his wife, Graça Machel who he married on his 80th birthday in 1998, Makaziwe Mandela (his daughter from his first marriage to Evelyn Ntoko Mase), Zenani and Zindziswa Mandela (his daughters from his second marriage to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela), 17 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.