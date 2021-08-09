Neliah Drops New Love Ballad “Crush”

The talented fast-rising female Ugandan artist Neliah Kansime who is signed to Black Market Records has just dropped another love ballad titled ‘Crush’.
The melodic vocalist drops Crush single barely after a month of outing her debut single ‘”Oweewange” which is so far also doing well on both Tv and radio station airwaves. Crush is a sweet love ballad with fast paced danceable beats that got Neliah plead with her crush not to subject her to too much pain that comes along with a strong feeling about someone in admiration.
She goes ahead to sing about this handsome guy who’s not allowing her to brink or even think about any other thing apart from him and calls him upon to come and enjoy her ocean of Love before he gets her heartbroken beyond repair.
The song was written and performed by the rising star and she is planning to drop the song’s visuals any time soon.
Neliah is a Ugandan singer born Neliah Kansiime. She recently released her first single and official audio and video titled ‘Oweewange’ on Black Market Records. Neliah has performed for years as a background singer for some of the biggest artists in Africa. She has worked with musicians Bebe Cool, Sheebah, Bobi Wine, Rema, Chaka Chaka and John Blaq. She has now stepped into a spot all her own as she embarks on her own career at the front of the stage. A career that features stellar vocality as she attempts to make her mark on the musical landscape of Africa and beyond.
Her talents came to the attention of the Black Market Record’s staff in Uganda and a deal was worked out over a few months. She immediately hit their studio and started working with the Black Market production team with producers like Daddy Andre, Rako Gynius, Klin and Jazbeats and B.I.T. “Music is part of me. I guess I was born to sing. I never really feel like it’s a job because everything just flows. It is my passion, I just can’t stop singing.” Neliah says. She started her music journey as a child, by performing as a dancer and singer in the school ‘speech day’ activities. After High school, Neliah got into band music; performing in different bands and later started recording her music in various studios with the support of family and friends. She has never looked back since then. We invite you to share in her journey.
