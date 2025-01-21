National Sports Commission Reaffirms Commitment as Partner and Co-host of the Sports Africa Investment Summit

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has reaffirmed its active participation as a Partner and Co-Host of the upcoming Sports Africa Investment Summit (SAIS) 2025. Under the leadership of its Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, the NSC has reiterated its unwavering dedication to advancing the summit’s mission of driving economic growth through sports. With the summit now scheduled for February 17th and 18th, 2025, this adjustment reflects the Commission’s commitment to ensuring the event aligns with its renewed vision of fostering a sustainable and inclusive sports ecosystem in Nigeria.

In a statement on the postponement, Mallam Shehu Dikko emphasized:

“The National Sports Commission is committed to shaping a sustainable and inclusive sports ecosystem in Nigeria. The decision to postpone SAIS reflects our desire to align this summit with our renewed vision and ensure that public sector engagement is maximized. This extra time will enable us to strategically mobilize resources, foster collaborations, and demonstrate leadership in the sports investment space.”

As a highlight of SAIS 2025, Mallam Dikko will deliver a landmark agenda-setting keynote address during the opening ceremony on February 17th. His address will underscore the Commission’s strategy for repositioning sports as a robust economic sector powered by innovative business models, and reaffirm its role as a catalyst for social and community transformation in Nigeria and across Africa.

Mallam Dikko will also participate as a panelist in two key breakout sessions:

Facilities, Stadiums, and Arenas: The Sports Infrastructure Strategy for Industry Development

Accelerating Industrialization through Sports Development and Investments

Through these engagements, Mallam Dikko will further emphasize the NSC’s commitment to fostering public-private partnerships and leveraging sports as a driver of sustainable development. This collaboration underscores the Commission’s vision of transforming sports into an economic powerhouse capable of delivering wide-reaching social and community impact.

With the theme “Unleashing Africa’s Potential: Investing in Sports Infrastructure for a Sustainable Future,” SAIS 2025 is set to bring together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to explore transformative strategies that unlock significant opportunities across Africa’s sports ecosystem.

Event Details

Dates: February 17–18, 2025

Venue: Lagos Continental Hotel, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 9:00 AM Daily

For tickets and registration, visit www.SportNigeria.ng/SAIS, email sais@sportnigeria.ng, or contact 0706 203 8705 (Call/WhatsApp).

