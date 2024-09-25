National Bank of Malawi Plc Secures landmark US$100 million financing facility from Afreximbank to support trade finance

In a move set to significantly boost trade financing in Malawi, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) has signed a landmark US$100-million Trade Finance Facilitation Facility (AFTRAF) agreement with National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc, the country’s largest bank by assets.

Representing the largest AFTRAF facility ever to be extended by Afreximbank in Malawi, the US$100-million AFTRAF agreement will enhance and maximize the capacity of NBM Plc to finance trade transactions of its clients in the manufacturing, energy and agriculture sectors.

Additionally, it will allow NBM Plc to issue letters of credit confirmed by Afreximbank, addressing the difficulty posed by a shortage of confirming banks lines. It will also support the importation of critical goods required by Malawi, including intermediate products for the manufacturing sector, fuel, pharmaceuticals and fertiliser.

The signing ceremony was held at Afreximbank’s headquarters in Cairo on September 24, 2024. Mr. Haytham ElMaayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank Africa at Afreximbank and Mr. Harold Jiya, Chief Executive Officer, NBM Plc inked the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.

In his comments during the signing ceremony, Mr. ElMaayergi said: “Our support to National Bank of Malawi through the Afreximbank Trade Facilitation “AFTRAF” programme will have a significant impact on Malawi’s strategic sectors including manufacturing, agriculture and energy, by empowering them to import inputs and components to generate value-added exports.” He added, “this partnership seeks to sustain supply chains of these sectors to enhance the foreign exchange earning capacity of the country.”

Mr. El Maayergi added that the collaboration is expected to boost intra- and extra-African trade across NBM’s expanding geographical footprint in the southern African region by supporting corporates with financing products as well as capacity building.

On his part, National Bank of Malawi plc CEO, Mr Harold Jiya said the credit line is a huge step forward for the Bank and, more importantly, for the people of Malawi.

He explained: “This partnership will allow us to provide more financing solutions, especially for businesses engaged in international trade. As a Bank, we are committed to making international trade easier and more affordable for our customers. The Afreximbank credit line will help reduce the risks and costs associated with cross-border transactions, giving businesses of all sizes—from large corporations to small enterprises—access to the tools they need to thrive.”

NBM plc is an Afreximbank Trade Finance Intermediary, which allows it to collaborate with Afreximbank on transactions. It is currently in the process of reprofiling itself into a regional bank.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank’s total assets and guarantees stood at over US$37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$6.1 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody’s (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, “the Group”). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com

About National Bank of Malawi:

National Bank of Malawi plc (NBM plc) established in 1971 is the largest bank in Malawi and was listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange on 21st August 2000 with an over subscription of 3.4 times. It is currently one of the most liquid stocks and a key and vibrant player on the stock exchange. NBM plc operates 32 service centres and has a network of 135 ATMs and 1535 FastServe agents. The Bank owns 6 subsidiaries – NBM Development Bank, NBM Pensions Administration Limited, NBM Capital Markets, Stockbrokers Malawi Limited, United General Insurance Limited and Akiba Commercial Bank in Tanzania.