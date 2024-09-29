National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) Receives Material Support

The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) has received material support valued at 146 thousand dollars.

The contribution includes 120 thousand Nakfa donated by Mr. Amanuel Okbai, a resident of Canada, and an additional 26 thousand dollars provided by an individual who wished to remain anonymous.

Mr. Mohammednur Idris, Head of Organization and Information at the association, stated that the support consists of wheelchairs and sanitation supplies. He praised the generous initiative of the donors and urged other nationals to follow their example in supporting members of the association.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.