‘Nanny’ Review: Filmmaker Employs African Folklore in a Haunting Black Horror Film              

Nanny, a new film from director Nikyatu Jusu, starts with the commonplace theme of childcare and transforms it into a story of horror. Focusing on the story of a black Senegalese immigrant finding employment as a nanny for a wealthy white family, it mines the complexities of such relationships by interweaving it with African folklore. Over two unsettling hours, director Nikyatu Jusu submerges the audience in suffocating night terrors, blending glowing reflections of Black love with discomforting glances amongst kin. The film is an experience for the senses; you’ll hold your breath as you’re consumed.

