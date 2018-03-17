Nana Akufo-Addo & Paul Polman, Come Face To Face At Africa CEO Forum

Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, will take part in the AFRICA CEO FORUM on 26 and 27 March in Abidjan.

During a unique panel discussion, the President of Ghana and Paul Polman, CEO of Unilever, will discuss ways of building sustainable public-private partnerships in Africa and their respective expectations of this process.

The Ghanaian President, with his strong stance on Africa’s development, is currently one of the most prominent leaders in the African political landscape.

By distancing himself from the International Monetary Fund, Nana Akufo-Addo is advocating for the economic emancipation of the continent through increased international cooperation in trade and investment, rather than aid.

During this exclusive and unparalleled dialogue, President Akufo-Addo and Paul Polman, Unilever’s CEO, will give substance to the global pact between companies and governments. Before an audience of around 1,200 business leaders, international investors and policy makers, they will question Africa’s place in the world, the continent’s dependence on donors and the role of multinationals and the private sector in building sustainable growth and a transformed Africa.

The participation this year of the Presidents of Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Zimbabwe and Ghana, and the holding of this unprecedented panel discussion, reaffirm the Africa CEO Forum’s mission of being the most influential annual forum for public-private dialogue on the continent.