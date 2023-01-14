As the Presidential Economic Advisor and Green Hydrogen Commissioner of Namibia, James Mnyupe will be connecting European investors to Namibian green hydrogen opportunities at the London-based investment reception.

Representing one of the most promising markets for green hydrogen adoption worldwide, a series of large-scale project launches have positioned Namibia as the destination of choice for green energy project developers and financiers alike. Committed to expanding this burgeoning market, the country’s Presidential Economic Advisor and Green Hydrogen Commissioner, James Mnyupe has confirmed that he will participate as a speaker at the African Energy Chamber (AEC) hosted Invest in African Energy New Year Reception taking place in London at the Waldorf Hilton hotel on January 26.

Mnyupe’s participation builds on the government of Namibia’s wider objective of positioning Namibia as a global green hydrogen hub, leveraging the country’s abundant renewable energy resources and strategic position to bring new supplies to a region in significant need of energy. Namibia’s rich wind potential and constantly high irradiation which allows the country to generate twice as much electricity as systems in European markets has already attracted a number of stakeholders to the market. Currently, the government is progressing with its first GW-scale green hydrogen facility in collaboration with Hyphen Hydrogen Energy; French-based Hydrogène de France is moving forward with plans to construct a utility scale hydrogen project by 2024; while four additional green hydrogen pilot projects were launched by Mnyupe last year.

These projects represent just the start of Namibia’s green hydrogen journey, with Mnyupe set to showcase the country’s unparalleled green energy opportunities during the London-based reception. As a speaker, Mnyupe will directly connect with potential investors, providing insight into the country’s business environment, attractiveness as an investment destination and position to other resource-rich markets across the continent. During the reception, Mnyupe will help facilitate new prospects for Africa-Europe trade, making a strong case for not only Namibia but Africa-directed investment in the current energy transition context.

“As global markets turn their attention to renewables, green hydrogen has become the fuel of choice for developed and developing nations worldwide. In this context, Namibia has emerged as the preferred destination for investors, with the country’s sizeable resource base and attractive business environment promising strong returns for foreign investors. During the Invest in African Energy Reception in London, Mnyupe will facilitate new deals between Africa and Europe while kick starting dialogue on Namibia’s role in Africa’s energy transition,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The Invest in African Energy Reception represents the start of a series of multilateral discussions that will take place throughout the year as a build up to the continent’s premier event for the energy sector, African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 – taking place in Cape Town from October 16-20. The AEC, as the voice of the African energy sector, will be hosting several energy receptions globally, providing a platform to advance trade and investment partnerships between Africa and Europe and setting the tone for conversation that will take place during the 2023 edition of AEW.

Taking place on 26 January 2023, the Invest in African Energy Reception Event will be held at the Waldorf Hilton luxury hotel in Aldwych, London. Participation is open to all guests and RSVP is essential. RSVP to registration@aecweek.com.