Namibia’s Geingob Doesn’t Support Decision to Arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin

President Hage Geingob says he does not support the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest Russian president Vladimir Putin. Speaking to journalists on Thursday during his state visit to South Africa, Geingob questioned the jurisdiction of the ICC in dealing with such matters instead of local courts. In an apparent reference to the issue Geingob said he once told the then United States secretary of state, Hilary Clinton, that America cannot insist that the ICC arrests certain leaders when they do not subscribe to the same court. Speaking on the same issue South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said they are still discussing the pending arrest of Putin. He said they have gone ahead and invited all BRICS (a grouping of developing countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) members to attend the forthcoming summit. The ICC is now putting pressure on South Africa to arrest Putin when he visits that country for the BRICS summit.

SOURCE: THE NAMIBIAN