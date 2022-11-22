Namibia Introduces Entry Fee for Popular Dune

The approved park entry fees will assist in ensuring that the standards of the popular recreational facility are maintained and the experience of the visitors enhanced, said park officials. The ministry, with co-funding from the Game Product Trust Fund, is currently renovating the existing ablution facilities and constructing two new ones. The existing braai facilities will also be renovated and upgraded and five more will be constructed. The ministry has urged visitors to Dune 7 to cooperate and work with the ministry in ensuring that the new facilities are kept in good condition.

NAMIBIA NEWS DIGEST