Namibia: Ambassador Zhao Weiping Delivers Remarks at the Official Opening of the 3rd Session of the 3rd Junior National Council (JNC)

On September 10, Ambassador Zhao Weiping was invited to speak at the Official Opening of the 3rd Session of the 3rd Junior National Council (JNC). The event was attended by about 100 people including Her Excellency Namibian Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Honorable Lukas Sinimbo Muha and all the JNC members.

In his remarks, Ambassador Zhao highlighted the outcomes of the recently concluded 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), particularly the “Ten Partnership Actions” proposed by President Xi Jinping. Zhao said that under the guidance of the summit’s spirit and the important consensus reached by the two heads of state who held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit, China-Namibia relations will embrace even more promising future. The Chinese side has always been keen to contribute its part to Namibia’s efforts of advancing youth related programs, and is determined to do more to benefit the Namibian young people.

