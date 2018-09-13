The forthcoming 8th annual edition of the Renewable Energy Conference and exhibition reputed to be Africa’s largest energy market and tagged Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo, NAEE 2018 is expected to empower women in more reliable projects and economic ventures.

The three-day conference attracting hundreds of global solar power equipment manufacturers, investors and energy industry specialists across the world is co-sponsored by industry leaders from the US, China and the EU.

The event holds at the Shehu Yar’Adua Conference Centre, Abuja begins on October 23rd with the Nigeria Energy Award of Excellence in Utilisation at Nicon Luxury. This year’s theme is tagged “Liberating Economic Drive with Clean Energy.”

A range of conference and keynote speakers made up of eminent personalities have been lined up by the local and international organising committee, according to its chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Onyejeose. NAEE focal priority is the empowerment of women in Renewable Energy.

They include the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu who is a leader and an advocate of solar power utilisation. It one of the main focus priority in her pet projects and aspirations in Ondo State.

Expressing her delight in the event, Mrs. Akeredolu said that for a while now, she has shown specific interests in solar power generation and utilisation. She assured the organisers of her commitment in the resilience of alternative energy away from utter dependence on thermal power supply from on-grid electricity using fossil fuels which efficiency can no longer be guaranteed to drive Nigeria’s growing commercial and industrial growth.

NAEE usually take stock of and back up local know-how with experience and engineering from some of the world’s best Solar System Integrators, such as Astevens, Segen Solar, Blue Camel and Yingli Solar. Other exhibitors and lead speakers include representatives from OSSBERGER GmbH + Co, Germany led by Mr. James Sherwood and Ms. Sachiko Graber.

The 2nd edition was hosted by the Ogun State Government in Abeokuta in 2012 with a large team sponsored by the South African Government. The team has been participating in the event since then led by Chairman, South African Alternative Energy Association, Mr. Alwyn Smith.