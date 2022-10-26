Music has to be recognised as an… agent of social development in the highest sense, because it transmits the highest values – solidarity, harmony, mutual compassion. – Jose Abreau

Members of the strings section of the recently-launched Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra (Mzansi NPO) have arrived in the capital city of Algeria, to participate in an international cultural festival this week, The 14 musicians, including accomplished South African pianist Nina Schumann and conductor Matheu Kieswetter, will play a number of works by South African composers during their concert performance on Thursday, 20 October.

The Ministry of Arts and Culture in Algeria is hosting the 12th edition of its International Cultural Festival of the Symphonique Music, featuring national and international artists – including the Mzansi NPO members – at the Algiers Opera “Bouallem ESSAIH” from 15 – 21 October 2022.

“The Mzansi NPO is thrilled to be part of this international festival where we will showcase not only our talented South African musicians, but also the works of distinguished local composers, Bongani Ndodana-Breen, Arnold van Wyk and Keith Moss,” says Bongani Tembe, chief executive and artistic director of the Mzansi NPO.

Adding to the excitement, this is the first time that a number of these musicians are playing in another country on the continent. This tour talks directly to one of the orchestra’s key objectives: to connect classical music and, more importantly, to expose local music and compositions to a broader audience not only here in South Africa, but on a regional, continental and global scale.

“This experience reaffirms the need for a national orchestra in our country. It provides an opportunity for a shared experience among musicians from different regions and different backgrounds – but, who all share a common passion for music and for the pursuit of excellence. A wonderful example of South Africa for the world.”

Launched in July 2022, part of the role of the Mzansi NPO is ‘to identify, develop and nurture young and talented South African orchestral musicians and to help outline a career path for them’.

Of significant importance to the orchestra is the use of music and concerts to bring together South Africans of all races and ages with the single aim of promoting nation building. In this regard, a major national tour will be announced soon.

The Mzansi NPO comprises some of the country’s finest musicians who have earned a reputation for excellence and innovation in their fields. A national orchestra, much like a national sports team, cannot exist in isolation. For it to be sustainable, the Mzansi NPO will play a central role in a national talent recruiting, refining and retaining system. It will represent the highest level of a multi-tiered developmental process for young South African musicians, of which the regional orchestras remain a critical element.

“The Mzansi NPO will contribute to the funding of regional orchestras and other related entities, and advocate for the value that orchestras bring to society,” says Tembe.

Another important focus of the Mzansi NPO is to engage with young musicians and guide them along their career paths through the national cadetship programme, collaboration with various youth orchestras, and opportunities to upskill their talents.

With an enriching programme of events scheduled for the remainder of 2022, the orchestra is also busy preparing for an exciting line-up of performances heading into the new year.

In September, four of the Mzansi NPO musicians represented South Africa on the global stage when they joined musicians from other G20 countries to perform at the G20 Cultural Ministers Summit in Indonesia. They were Jonathan Mayer (violin), Jonalene Taylor (double bass), Carli D’Alebout (violin) and Chris Njapha (cello).

“The International Cultural Festival taking place in Algeria this week presents another opportunity for our world-class musicians to perform on the international stage, and to introduce different audiences to our home-grown talent and music,” says Tembe.