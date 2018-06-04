My YALI Fellowship Experience – Africa.com

In the Far East, there is a tree called the Chinese bamboo tree. This remarkable tree is different from most trees in that it does not grow in the usual fashion. While most trees grow steadily over a period of years, the Chinese bamboo tree does not break through the ground for the first four years. Then, in the fifth year, an amazing thing happens – the tree begins to grow at an astonishing rate. In fact, in a period of just five weeks, a Chinese bamboo tree can grow to a height of 90 feet. You can actually see the tree growing before your very eyes.

Well, I am convinced that life often works in a similar way. You can work for weeks, months and even years on your dream with no visible signs of progress and then, all of a sudden, things take off. Your business becomes profitable beyond your wildest dreams. Your marriage becomes more vibrant and passionate than you ever thought it could be. Your contribution to your church, social organization and community becomes more significant than you have ever imagined.

Yet, all of this requires one thing – faith. The growers of the Chinese bamboo tree have faith that if they keep watering and fertilizing the ground, the tree will break through. You must have the same kind of faith in your bamboo tree, whether it is in a business and entrepreneurship,public management or civic leadership position.

How does the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) East Africa Regional Leadership Center come in here? It has everything to do with my story. For so many years I knew I had the passion to be a civic leader.I felt I had everything in me to be,but something kept holding me back, and that was the knowledge on how to make it happen. All I needed was a motivation to be lit in me, a spark,and in YALI I got all that. The moment I met the other young African leaders, I realized I was not the only one yearning to make a change, to be the change and I found out that we can all do it if only we commit to.How? You might ask.

I had heard of YALI when the former US President Barack Obama made his first visit to Kenya on 24th of July 2015, the country of his father’s birth, since his election. However,in a typical fashion, I dismissed it as one of those haughty-sounding programmes run by desperate Non-Governmental Organizations(NGOs) out to attract donors by showcasing how low leadership standards had fallen in Africa, and that they – the NGOs, can offer solutions to the problem.

Life went on until some time in November 2016 when I met my friend Aggrey Omondi Otore in Oyugis town,Homa Bay County in Kenya. Aggrey informed me that he had won a leadership training opportunity with the Mandela Washington Fellowship run by the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI), which was going to immensely help his twin passions – fighting wildlife poaching and combating social injustice. I was happy for him; very happy. It was a breakthrough for him.

I became curious. You see, Aggrey and I have always been passionate about social change and governance in our country. We would spend countless hours discussing various social issues and why they should not be the way they are. Problem is, we did not know how to make a change. We always got stuck at the ‘problem identification’ stage.I was happy for him because this was a lifetime opportunity. Coincidentally, another best pal of mine, Charles Mark Dienya, also won the said fellowship in the same cohort as Aggrey. My interest was piqued. It sounded like something that was made for me.

I started reading about YALI and Mandela Washington Fellowship online; reading the impact stories and ideas of engagement. It really felt like something I needed to do. That, coupled with my responsibility as a civic leader and community mobilizer in Homa Bay County, made me want to get in. You see, I have always been involved in leadership from a younger age: class prefect almost all through primary school; head student in high school; attempts at student leadership in the university. It felt natural.

I went about applying for YALI and selected cohort 21 instead of 20, to give me time to complete some schooling. Long story short, I was selected. I Did not really know what to expect from the one month I would be at the YALI East Africa Regional Leadership Center located at the Kenyatta University in Nairobi,Kenya. It was a leap of faith. It is important to mention that I work in the community as a civic leader and community mobilizer, and organize a lot of outreach activities across Homa Bay County. In the course of my work, I notice that young people are not involved in leadership, which is a potential threat to Kenya’s governance and leadership. I developed a deep desire to make a change here and get more young people back in leadership.

Enter YALI at the Kenyatta University on 7th January,2018.

YALI was refreshing with a vast experience that cannot be found anywhere;meeting and networking with 92 participants from East and Central Africa, with diverse experience and professions, doing amazing work of serving in public offices,running business,community development projects,among others .The participants were aged between 18 and 35 years, bubbly and full of promise. The four-week face-to-face learning was experiential where participants were grouped,each group comprising 5 fellows. YALI said the curriculum would be intensive. They implored upon us to attend all classes and that it would be sacrilegious to miss even a single class.

What they forgot to tell us was how much fun we would have attending the classes. They did not tell us how culturally enriching the sessions would be (for example, who knew South Sudan is such a beauty!). They did not mention how life-changing it would all be.

Here is the thing. Most of us know the problems we face in our communities. Not many however, know how to develop solutions to those problems. YALI did exactly that. It equipped us with the ability to identify our leadership strengths and develop solutions to these problems.

YALI made me realize that unlike what Aggrey and I were doing early in life – just identifying a problem without identifying the right solution – the power to find solutions and change the world lies in us. It lies in the power of one – you know, how ordinary people find a powerful idea that makes the change that everyone has been yearning for; how we can be African change-makers.

But perhaps the most enduring lesson from YALI came from the tutorial on the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” First published in 1989,it is a business and self-help book written by Stephen Covey. It is difficult to put in words the profound effect this is having on my life. The principles from the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” are helping put life in perspective in ways which I had not done before – how to identify the big picture; the important things and not so important things, and how to effectively put more effort into the things that matter for bigger success. Yes, I knew that it is critical to put important things first. Yes, I knew that win-win is important in any situation. Yes, I know that having the end in mind is important. But “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” brings it all together in profound ways that will be hard to forget.

An apt analogy to use would be the iceberg effect. We only get to see the tip of a beautiful iceberg floating on an ocean. But beneath the surface of the water, the iceberg is deep, strong and wide. Yet we do not get to appreciate how much deep the iceberg goes to support the small bit we see above the service. It is the bit beneath the surface that helps the iceberg stay majestic. In the same way, it is the invisible characteristics of a person that help them achieve success – character, passion, empathy, emotional intelligence, grit, knowledge, hard work, smart work. “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” is helping me build a strong base for success. The iceberg is forming.

I will not talk about the tiny beds in the Kenyatta University Conference Center(KUCC) hostels, or the sometimes bland food. That does not matter. I will not talk about the fun moments most of us had socializing. I will not talk about the episodes when some us had to run after the university bus due to oversleeping, or when some participants were arrested by the Kenyan Police in Nairobi’s city center for failing to carry their national passports for identification. Those are insignificant things.

The big thing is that YALI is moulding change-makers. It has changed my perspective for the better. I am becoming a better man, a better professional, a better worker. And most importantly, a better leader.

Specifically, I would like to point out the 3 key takeaways that have stuck with me:

First, African people have more in common than what divides them;we have similar challenges across the continent. However, by seeking more of the things that unite us, and peaceably working towards the solutions that allow us to solve these problems, we can become the generation that truly lives the “Africa Rising” narrative.

Second,by living Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People”, I have been able to take charge of my destiny. I procrastinate less, and feel more invigorated and motivated to achieve more,in both personal and professional life.

Thirdly, “Design Thinking” is not just for technical problems. Wherever we go, and whatever products we are trying to create, using the “Human Centered Design” concept allows us to come up with better solutions within a shorter period of time, products that do not just solve the problems at hand, but have a higher acceptance chance by those they are designed for.

Through YALI, my friend Aggrey will soon find a solution for his lifelong passion of fighting wildlife poaching and social injustice. I, on the other hand, will find a solution to getting young people to Kenya’s leadership roles,both at the national and county levels.