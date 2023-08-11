Museveni Accuses the World Bank of “Pressuring” Uganda to Halt anti-gay Law

Ugandans “will develop with or without loans”, Mr. Museveni slammed on Twitter, after the World Bank suspended all new loans to Kampala because of an anti-homosexuality law enacted by the president on May 29. “It is therefore regrettable that the World Bank and others are trying to pressure us to abandon our faith, culture, principles, and sovereignty, using money,” he added. “We don’t need pressure from anyone to know how to solve the problems of our society,” Mr. Museveni went on to say. On Tuesday, following the World Bank’s announcement, the Ugandan Ministry of Health, which benefits from the institution’s funds, issued a circular stating that no one should be “discriminated against or stigmatized” for reasons of “gender, religion, ethnicity, social or economic status or sexual orientation”.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM