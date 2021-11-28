Musa Motha Lost His Leg to Bone Cancer. Now the South African Dancer Is Inspiring with Every Move

It takes a special person to rebound from personal tragedy, but fortunately, South Africa’s Musa Motha is one of those people. Losing a leg to cancer at 10 years old, his world essentially stopped, but he eventually found a unique way to embrace his disability and turn it into an asset. Although the field of dance wouldn’t ordinarily be one in which he could excel, he worked hard, achieved acclaim, and now is an inspiration for many. Without having an example he could turn to, Motha struggled with figuring out how to dance in contemporary pieces with two crutches. A lot of it was simply adapting and adjusting, he said.
