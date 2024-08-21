MSGBC 2024 to Showcase New Discoveries, Growth Opportunities for Frontier Markets

A strong slate of exploration and production activities in 2024 have positioned the MSGBC region as a premier energy investment destination. The Senegalese basin currently has 16 blocks available for tender, while Mauritania’s upcoming licensing round for 15 offshore blocks marks a significant milestone in its oil and gas sector.

As the region affirms its position as a global exploration hotspot, this year’s MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference – taking place in Dakar from December 3-4 – will showcase ongoing project developments, while creating new opportunities for regional and international oil and gas companies to participate in the sector. A panel session – Emerging Frontiers: Leveraging New Discoveries for Growth in West Africa – will examine the opportunities and challenges inherent in unlocking the MSGBC region’s offshore hydrocarbon reserves and yielding new discoveries.

In June 2024, Senegal started production at its inaugural oil development, the Sangomar oilfield project. Meanwhile, the country is on track for first gas production from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) development – which straddles the maritime border with Mauritania – later this year. Senegal is also home to the massive Yakaar-Teranga development, which holds an estimated 25 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves and is eyeing first production in 2027.

Having secured an extension for The Gambia’s offshore Blocks A2 and A5 through September 2025, independent energy player FAR is now seeking farm-in partners to fund geoscience reviews and exploration wells. Blocks A2 and A5 lie in close proximity to the 230-million-barrel Sangomar oil field, highlighting the asset’s potential for a major discovery. Managing Director of Gambia National Petroleum Corporation Baboucarr Njie will participate in the exploration-focused panel, where he is expected to showcase investment opportunities across the country’s oil and gas value chain and the potential for play-opening discoveries.

Currently finalizing the terms of its 22-block bid round, Guinea-Conakry is poised to attract new players to the market and incentivize exploratory drilling in its offshore acreage. To date, five prospect wells have been drilled in the country, which contains 27 offshore blocks and is located near to existing commercial discoveries in Ivory Coast, Senegal and Mauritania. Director General of the National Petroleum Company of Guinea-Conakry Moussa Cissé will speak on the panel, where he is set to promote unexplored opportunities in Guinea-Conakry’s on- and offshore acreage, while introducing potential investors to domestic infrastructure projects.

Following the company’s milestone acquisition of Eni’s onshore assets in Nigeria, CEO of multinational energy company Oando, Adewale Tinubu, will also participate in the panel session, where he is expected to discuss the company’s role as a leading indigenous explorer. Last month, Oando completed its acquisition of Eni subsidiary Nigerian Agip Oil Company, transforming Oando into one of Nigeria’s largest oil producers. Accordingly, Tinubu is expected to discuss Oando’s investment strategy at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024, with a focus on integrating just transition principles and technologies while ensuring local value creation.

