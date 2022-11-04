In September, Mpact Recycling announced that their on-site waste management service offering, previously called Remade On Site, would be rebranded as Mpact Waste Management and become its own independent brand within the Mpact group.

Mpact is the leading paper and plastics packaging manufacturer and recycling business in Southern Africa. Its integrated business model is uniquely focused on closing the loop in the plastic and paper packaging manufacturing cycle by continuously maximising value and minimising waste.

The previously named Remade On Site was the on-site waste management service offering within Remade Recycling. It comprises a team of experts with over 30 years of waste management experience that create bespoke waste management solutions for its clients and work on site at their premises. The teams operate at over 250 sites nationally, offering tailormade solutions for businesses of all sizes, big or small.

“Mpact Waste Management offers its customers a single point of contact and the team is easily accessible,” says John Hunt, Managing Director of the recycling business comprising Mpact Recycling and Mpact Waste Management.

“The Mpact Waste Management team get to know their sites intimately so they understand a business’ individual waste patterns, can advise accordingly and adapt an environmentally acceptable solution where necessary,” he says.

This unique on-site perspective allows Mpact Waste Management to assist businesses in reducing the amount of their waste going to landfill by identifying what can and cannot be recycled, and what is potentially hazardous waste. Business owners can also be assured of legal compliance through the implementation of on-site waste management solutions.

“If there was ever a perfect time to rename our Remade On Site brand, it’s now,” adds Hunt. “The naming makes things logical, fitting in under the Mpact umbrella, and gives our various businesses a clear definition and purpose.”

“This change ushers in a positive era for our business that provides a national footprint of recycling services, which serve our clients and customers better, and fosters a strong sense of collaboration among our employees,” concludes Hunt.