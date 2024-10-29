Mozambique’s Ruling Party Calls for Dialogue Amid Election Dispute

Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, has called for a national dialogue with the opposition to address the rising wave of unrest over disputed election results. Last week, the National Election Commission (CNE) declared Frelimo’s candidate, Daniel Chapo, the winner of the presidential elections. However, independent candidate Venancio Mondlane, backed by the opposition Podemos party, claims he won. Mondlane denounced the results and accused the election authorities and the Frelimo party of fraud and vote manipulation. Demonstrations erupted immediately after the CNE’s announcement, with protestors blocking roads, burning tires, and clashing with police, who used tear gas to disperse crowds. The situation was already volatile, following the recent deaths of two opposition figures allied with Mondlane. Mondlane has since signified interest in dialogue but demands that Frelimo and the CNE release the result sheets from the over 25,000 polling stations where people voted during the election.



SOURCE: CLUB OF MOZAMBIQUE