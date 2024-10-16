Mozambique’s Opposition Party Alleges Fraud in Just Concluded Election

Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, and its candidate, Daniel Chapo, are set to win the recent general election, but opposition figures are accusing the party of widespread electoral fraud. Independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, who recently left Frelimo’s main opposition party, Renamo, claims victory, stating the election was rigged. Official results indicate Frelimo secured 53.68% of the votes in Maputo, the nation’s capital, while Mondlane garnered 33.84%. Chapo also won in Cabo Delgado with 66% of the votes, while Mondlane came second again with 22.64%. Besides Mondlane, Renamo also alleges irregularities. The party claims that Frelimo blocked access to vote counts and tampered with voter rolls, particularly in the Zambezia province. Reports of Zimbabweans illegally voting for Frelimo have also surfaced, with accusations of Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF supporters being involved. Renamo has called for independent investigations into the alleged fraud, threatening to challenge the results in court.

SOURCE: DW