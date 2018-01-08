Mozambique: More than a Tropical Paradise

Historical Sites

The beauty of Mozambique is that it’s not only a tropical paradise, the country also has a rich history reflected in its historical sites. Some of these date back to the 1500s and are ready to share riveting tales of the country’s past with you. From Maputo to Beira, Chimoio and Chokwe, beautiful monuments still stand today to tell many fascinating and bitter stories of the days of old.

In the capital, one of the monuments to visit is the Museum of the Revolution. Judging by its name, it’s easy to tell that the museum drips with the blood, sweat, and tears of the resilient heroes of Mozambique who fought to free their nation from the shackles of oppression. A stroll through the monument’s corridors reveals how the revolution took off and inspired brave Mozambicans to take up arms against the Portuguese colonial rule.

By the 1960s, a strong, popular sentiment had developed to stand up against the colonialists. On 16 June 1960, a protest erupted in the town of Mueda, and demonstrators were met with fatal police brutality. Police opened fire at the protestors, massacring an estimated 500 people. At the Museum of the Revolution, you’ll discover how this tragic event inspired the war of independence. You will also learn about how the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) instigated the armed struggle that led to the country’s independence in 1975.

One strangely underrated trove of history is the Heritage Site of Mozambique Island. It is populated with dilapidated colonial buildings that have given into the forces of time and sweltering tropical heat. Located in the country’s north coast, the small island also boasts a combo of architectural styles from Swahili, Arab, and other traditional African influences.

There are also more monuments in Beira: the famous Macuti Lighthouse, the Cathedral of Beira, and the Ruins of Sofala.