Mozambican President Seeks Pardon from Tuna Scandal

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday asked London’s high court to block allegations that he accepted unlawful payments in the country’s lawsuit against Credit Suisse and others over the $2bn “tuna bond” scandal. The tuna bond, or “hidden debt” case has triggered criminal investigations from Maputo to New York, plus a series of lawsuits in London involving Credit Suisse, shipbuilder Privinvest, its owner Iskandar Safa and many others. Privinvest and Iskandar Safa are trying to drag Nyusi into the case, arguing he should contribute to any damages they may be ordered to pay if they are found liable to Mozambique. Their claim against Nyusi focuses on payments of $11m they say Privinvest made in 2014 to fund Nyusi’s successful run for president and his ruling Frelimo party’s election campaign. France said it would start an evacuation effort Tuesday from Niger for its citizens and citizens of other European nations, nearly a week after a military junta seized power.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE