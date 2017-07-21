Africa has huge power needs and is making big steps towards meeting growing demands with solar energy. Africa’s sunshine positions it to command a staggering 40% of the world’s solar power generating potential, compared to Asia at 25% and North America at 11%, and Europe at 2%. Growth in solar power generating capacity has increased 10 times over the last four years, and venture capital investment is also up by 10-fold.
Can Solar Meet the Growing Demands?
