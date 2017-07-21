FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Can Solar Meet the Growing Demands?

Africa has huge power needs and is making big steps towards meeting growing demands with solar energy. Africa’s sunshine positions it to command a staggering 40% of the world’s solar power generating potential, compared to Asia at 25% and North America at 11%, and Europe at 2%. Growth in solar power generating capacity has increased 10 times over the last four years, and venture capital investment is also up by 10-fold.

By |BUSINESS, Standard Bank|

Related Posts

logo dark color

We read all the Africa news so you don't have to! Africa.com produces original content and curated news focused on Africa. Every day, our editors pick the top 10 most important stories about the people, places, business trends and technology innovators in Africa.