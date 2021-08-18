Movie Creates a Sobering Survey of Post-apartheid South Africa

South African masculinity does not come off at all well in this off-kilter drama, which pits an improbable number of gender race and class tensions against each other but remains watchable throughout. Set in the striking, desolate landscape of the Karoo desert outside Cape Town, it’s a Thelma and Louise-like tale of two women on the run from predatory menfolk, although the cop pursuing them is another woman with her own man-related issues. Nobody’s hands are particularly clean. It’s clear from the opening wedding scene between poor, beautiful Natalie (Nicole Fortuin), who is Black, and awkward white cop Bakkies that this is not a match made in heaven.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN