Movement against Sexual Harassment Sweeps Moroccan Universities

A Moroccan court has sentenced a university professor accused of exchanging grades for sexual favors to two years in prison. The economics professor at Hassan I University in Settat, who has not been named by local media, was found guilty of indecent assault, sexual harassment and violence, local media reported. Four other professors charged in the “sex-for-grades” scandal roiling the North African country will be sentenced on Jan. 24, Moroccan TV channel 2M reported Thursday. The prosecutions came after leaked conversations between the accused professors and students went viral on social media in September, according to Morocco World News. The professors allegedly demanded sexual favors in return for “good grades.” A law implemented in 2018 made it possible to sentence offenders to prison for sexual harassment and exploitation. Sexual harassment is punishable by one to two years behind bars. Women’s rights advocates have called for stricter penalties.
SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST