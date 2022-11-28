Mountain House Makes the Most of Its Spectacular Site

A new residence on the slopes of the Steenberg range in South Africa has been designed to take advantage of its jaw-dropping setting while also being at one with it. Architect Chris Van Niekerk created a home that takes its inspiration from the rocky geology of the place with concrete forms that step down the descent and afford awesome views. A driveway leads to the secluded house, set within a triangle-shaped, 4,000 sqm plot. The house itself is arranged in a U shape, divided between two wings, united by a covered terrace in the middle. There are scattered remnants of an earlier dwelling and its garden walls, but the project is fundamentally an entirely new construction.

