Mountain House Makes the Most of Its Spectacular Site

Top 10 News / November 28, 2022 / By

A new residence on the slopes of the Steenberg range in South Africa has been designed to take advantage of its jaw-dropping setting while also being at one with it. Architect Chris Van Niekerk created a home that takes its inspiration from the rocky geology of the place with concrete forms that step down the descent and afford awesome views. A driveway leads to the secluded house, set within a triangle-shaped, 4,000 sqm plot. The house itself is arranged in a U shape, divided between two wings, united by a covered terrace in the middle. There are scattered remnants of an earlier dwelling and its garden walls, but the project is fundamentally an entirely new construction.

WALLPAPER*

Media Partners Upcoming Events

SAITEX

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here